Some normalcy restored in capital as traffic, public transportation surge

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 12:49 pm

Photos: TBS
Photos: TBS

There has been a noticeable increase in movement among residents in Dhaka suggesting some normalcy being restored. 

The number of public and private vehicles on the roads has surged compared to the previous day. 

Buses are seen picking up passengers even after all seats are occupied.

According to those involved in public transportation, the current road traffic resembles that of normal times. 

"We are getting a good number of passengers today. We have to accommodate passengers even after all seats are filled," said Zubair, helper of Shikor Transport.

Kamal Mia, a traffic control volunteer in Shewrapara, noted, "There has been a considerable increase in people's movement from yesterday to today. The number of public and private vehicles on the roads suggests that things are starting to return to normal."

The rise in movement has also led to an increase in passengers for motorcycles and CNG vehicles.

Motorcyclist Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman said, "From 7am to 10am, I had continuous trips. There are more working people on the streets compared to yesterday."

"People's movement has increased, and it feels quite normal. We are getting passengers, mostly from various offices. However, not everyone might have started going out yet. If this continues, I hope that everything will return to normal in a day or two," said CNG driver Mohammad Nazrul Islam.

Dhaka traffic / Bangladesh

