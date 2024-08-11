A week after govt falls, Dhaka streets yet to see traffic police

DMP commissioner assured that efforts are underway to restore traffic services as soon as possible

A student, while managing traffic at the entrance of Dhaka University area on Friday, holds a placard that reads ‘ambulance lane’, indicating to passing vehicles that the lane is only for emergency use – a concept which has been absent in Bangladesh. Students have been managing traffic on the roads after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on 5 August. However, the DMP withdrew traffic police from the capital on 3 August to ensure their safety during the recent violent protests. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A week has passed since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, and Dhaka's streets remain without traffic police. 

Since Tuesday (6 August), students and volunteers have stepped in to manage traffic at various intersections and roundabouts across the city.

"My office was vandalised and set on fire. It will take time to resume traffic police duty on the streets. At least three more days are needed," explained an assistant commissioner (Traffic) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Gulshan Division. 

Another traffic official, citing security concerns, told TBS that even on Saturday (10 August), officers were harassed, and their vehicles were spray-painted while heading to duty.

"People are still angry with us. Our lives are not safe. We feel at risk from everyone now, and traffic policemen are unarmed," he added.

When approached for a comment, Md Munibur Rahman, the additional commissioner (Traffic) of DMP, declined to speak on the matter. 

However, DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan assured that efforts are underway to restore traffic services as soon as possible.

Many traffic police officers feel they have lost the public's trust and fear being bullied or mocked on the streets. 

Md Jahangir Alam, additional deputy commissioner (Traffic, Admin, and Research) of DMP, expressed concern over the situation, saying, "The police have lost their acceptance among the general public.

"They are feeling insecure and are afraid to go out on the streets. Everyone has used the police, yet they have also become victims of attacks."

He added, "Our senior officials need to publicly declare that there will be no attacks on the police and ensure their security. The officials must take responsibility for any attacks.

"Furthermore, the police need to be reformed, and their demands need to be met. Only then will the police return to the field."
 

