Communal attack: The lone protester of Chittagong University

A teacher of Chittagong University (CU) held a solo protest in front of the Joy Bangla sculpture, at the university premises, against the attacks on Hindu community and Puja mandaps in different parts of the country.

Dr M Atiqur Rahman, associate professor of Geography and Environmental Studies, staged a one-hour protest wearing a blindfold on Monday morning.

He raised a placard which read, "Protest and condemnation against the attack on people, houses and temples of the Hindu community across the country."

He said, "I strongly protest and condemn the violence posed on the Hindu community for the last several days. The country belongs to all, not just a particular community.

"I urge the government to ensure the safety and security of all communities in Bangladesh."