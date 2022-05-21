CNG drivers, owners hold counter programmes on daily rent 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 10:20 pm

Owners and drivers of CNG-run autorickshaws have held counter programmes over a disagreement regarding the daily rent provided by the drivers to the owners, and the two sides blamed each for the suffering of passengers.

Autorickshaw drivers claimed that driving a CNG-run autorickshaw is not financially viable with the fare shown on the meter as the owners charge more than the daily charge fixed by the government. So, drivers have to charge extra for passengers.

On the other hand, owners said prices of CNG-run autorickshaws have increased. The government charges more VAT and tax too. So, the daily rent of Tk900 is not enough. The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) was requested to raise the daily rent but no measures have been taken yet. 

The drivers association held a programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club while the owners had a programme inside the club on Saturday.
Dhaka District CNG autorickshaw and mishuk drivers and labour union leader Shakhawat Hossain said not drivers but the owners hold hostage one crore of passengers in Dhaka.

The BRTA took a one-sided decision and fixed the daily rent for this small vehicle at Tk900. In reality, the drivers pay more. Even some drivers have to pay the garage rent too."

Dhaka Mahanagar CNG Autorickshaw Malik Samiti Oikya Parishad President Md Barkat Ullah Bulu said the government fixed the daily rent of Tk900 in 2015. Since then, prices of gas and various parts,

VAT and tax increased several times. Considering all these, Tk900 is not enough for the owners.

"We informed the ministry about it in 2018. The ministry then sent it to the BRTA. Sadly, the BRTA has not yet taken measures in this regard," he added.

He demanded that private CNG autorickshaws be not allowed in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur districts. He also said that the government should raise the fare of CNG autorickshaws so that drivers use the meter. 
 

