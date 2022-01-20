2 killed as WFP pickup truck collides head-on with autorickshaw in Cox’s Bazar

Two people were killed when a World Food Programme (WFP) pickup van collided head-on with a CNG-powered autorickshaw at Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar on Thursday (20 January).

The accident took place at around 10am on Thursday in Mitha Panirchhara area of ​​Marine Drive Road in the upazila, reports Somoy News.

The deceased were identified as CNG autorickshaw driver Mohammad Sadeq, from Teknaf Nayapara resident and passenger Jalliapara resident Mahfuza Begum.

However, the names and addresses of the injured could not be ascertained immediately. They were rescued and sent to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Teknaf police station Hafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.

He said the WFP's pickup van heading toward Teknaf from Cox's Bazar city and the CNG autorickshaw going toward Cox's Bazar from Teknaf collided head-on.

The two vehicles fell off the road onto the agricultural land. Two people died on the spot, added the OC.

Locals rescued the other two passengers of the autorickshaw in critical condition and sent them to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex.

He added that police had been dispatched to the spot. Legal action is being taken in this case, he said.

WFP is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injury and shares the grief of the mourning families, reads a press release published by WFP on Thursday.

WFP expresses its most sincere condolences and sympathy to the people affected by this tragedy.

Authorities are looking into the matter and WFP is confident that the situation will be handled expeditiously and appropriately, added the statement.