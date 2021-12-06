QR code for Ctg CNG- autorickshaws

Aimed at making movement safer for city dwellers, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) is going to tag all CNG-powered autorickshaws plying in the city with QR codes, embedded with relevant information about the driver and vehicle owner.

Police hope this initiative will help reduce crime, including harassment and mugging of passengers.

CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir briefed the media about the'My vehicle is safe' project at a press conference on Monday.

"The Chattogram Metropolitan Police has adopted the 'My vehicle is safe' project to establish CNG-powered autorickshaws as a safe means of transport for all passengers, especially women, at any hour of the day," the CMP commissioner said.

"This is an effort to make the movement of passengers smooth and safe. Under this initiative, the owners and drivers of all CNG-run autorickshaws with legal papers operating in urban areas are required to fill out a verification form," the senior police official added.

Commissioner Tanvir also said that all CNG-run autorickshaws will be given a numeric ID and unique QR code with information about the driver and the owner, which will be on a server maintained by the police department.

"Passengers will be able to scan the QR code to find information about the driver and the owner," said Tanvir.

How to use 'Numeric ID Card':

1. If passengers see a printed copy hanging on the vehicle before boarding it, then they can be sure that the vehicle has been verified by the CMP.

2. For a detailed verification, passengers can install the 'Hello CMP' app on their smart devices.

3. Scanning the QR code from the 'Hello CMP' app will display pictures and identities of the driver and the owner.

4. People without a smartphone can text the numeric code to a CMP-specified number to check the verification status of the driver and the owner sent in a return text message.

To register CNG-run autorickshaws under this project, the vehicle owner's national identity card, vehicle registration certificate, vehicle fitness certificate, vehicle tax token, vehicle route permit, driver's driving license, and driver's national identity card will be required.

Initially, booths will be set up at eight places across the city for the registration process. Once the validity of submitted documents is verified, drivers and owners will fill out separate forms to get registered.

The booths will be set up at the Tiger Pass Traffic Police Box, New Market, Bahaddarhat, GEC Junction, Badamatali, Olongkar, Moizzartek, and the Cement Crossing Traffic Police Box. After registration information is submitted to the project CMP server, it will automatically generate a separate QR code and numeric ID for each owner and driver.

A printed copy with ID and QR code will be given to registered vehicle owners and drivers, who must hang it visible to passengers.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Shyamal Kumar Nath, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Operations) Md Shamsul Alam, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration and Finance) Sana Shaminur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Sadar) Amir Zafar, and other senior police officials, transport owners, and labour leaders were present for the event.