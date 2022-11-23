CMSME entrepreneurs demand financial support to survive crises

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 10:31 pm

Related News

CMSME entrepreneurs demand financial support to survive crises

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 10:31 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Small and cottage industries entrepreneurs called for the continuation of government policies and financial support to survive the financial shocks they have faced during Covid and the ongoing global economic recession.

They said that the production cost of handicrafts and handloom items has increased due to the yarn price hike.

At the first meeting of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) Standing Committee on Handicrafts, Handloom, Cottage Industries, Ethnic and Tribal Products held on Tuesday, committee members highlighted the issues and called for the introduction of online payment gateways in the country to facilitate the process of getting the payment from abroad.

They also demanded the apex trade body's assistance to get easy financing from banks.

The committee members urged the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) to be more active in organising trade fairs at home and abroad and ensure the participation of women entrepreneurs for a nominal fee.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said, "Fairs should not only be aimed at selling products. You have to bring orders from there. You have to improve product quality, diversify products and increase competitiveness."

FBCCI Vice President Amin Helaly urged the entrepreneurs to submit specific proposals in writing about the challenges of handicrafts, handloom and cottage industry so that FBCCI can present it to the policy makers.

Director-in-Charge of the standing committee Ali Hossain Shishir said, "SME entrepreneurs can overcome the current crises if they get government policy and financial support."
 
Chairman of the committee Rashedul Karim Munna emphasised on increasing productivity through skill development of the workers in the handicraft industry. He suggested making a strategic plan for handloom and handicrafts industry.

President of National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh, Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon, demanded the implementation of the National Handicraft Policy to make the investment safe and sustainable.

CMSME / loan / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

10h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

12h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

15h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

2h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

2h | Videos
Son of Liberian president wins US

Son of Liberian president wins US

3h | Videos
Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world