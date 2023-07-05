CMP officials get road safety leadership training

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 11:20 pm

Related News

CMP officials get road safety leadership training

The training aims to equip police officials with enhanced knowledge to improve road safety and reduce accidents

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 11:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A total of 76 police officials from Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) received road policing leadership training from the Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP).

As part of the Bloomberg Philanthropies' Initiative for Global Road Safety, an international network committed to reducing road traffic crashes, deaths, and injuries, GRSP conducted a two-day workshop on 4 and 5 July, training 38 participants each day. 

This is the first training session in a capacity-building programme agreed with CMP.

The training aims to provide police officials with advanced knowledge to identify risk factors and enforce traffic laws more effectively. By incorporating successful road policing strategies from both international and national contexts, the goal is to reduce road-related deaths and injuries.

CMP commissioner Krishna Pada Roy inaugurated the training workshop on Tuesday at Radisson Blu Hotel in the port city. 

He remarked, "Police play a vital role in ensuring road safety. But it is tough for the police to ensure road safety alone. Therefore, all the stakeholders need to work together to reduce road accidents."

The training sessions were conducted by Russell Nyman, senior road policing advisor of GRSP, who possesses 30 years of policing experience in the United Kingdom. During the sessions, Russell emphasised the importance of effective leadership in policing and enforcement practices, following the globally recognised "Safe System" approach that addresses all risk factors.

Traffic sergeants, sub-inspectors, police inspectors, assistant police commissioners, and additional deputy commissioners attended the workshop. Four engineers from Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and two officials from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) also participated in the workshop. 

Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Faisal Mahmud, Additional Police Commissioner (Crime) ASM Mahtab Uddin, and Additional Police Commissioner (Admin and Finance) MA Masud attended the workshop as special guests.

Among others, BIGRS Chattogram Initiative Coordinator Labib Tazone Utshab, Enforcement Coordinator Quazi Helal Uddin, Surveillance Coordinator Kazi Shifun Newaz, and Transport Coordinator Mahiat Hasna were present at the event.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) / road safety

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

10h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

1d | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

5h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

3h | TBS World
Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

1d | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

13h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake