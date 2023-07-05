CMP officials get road safety leadership training

A total of 76 police officials from Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) received road policing leadership training from the Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP).

As part of the Bloomberg Philanthropies' Initiative for Global Road Safety, an international network committed to reducing road traffic crashes, deaths, and injuries, GRSP conducted a two-day workshop on 4 and 5 July, training 38 participants each day.

This is the first training session in a capacity-building programme agreed with CMP.

The training aims to provide police officials with advanced knowledge to identify risk factors and enforce traffic laws more effectively. By incorporating successful road policing strategies from both international and national contexts, the goal is to reduce road-related deaths and injuries.

CMP commissioner Krishna Pada Roy inaugurated the training workshop on Tuesday at Radisson Blu Hotel in the port city.

He remarked, "Police play a vital role in ensuring road safety. But it is tough for the police to ensure road safety alone. Therefore, all the stakeholders need to work together to reduce road accidents."

The training sessions were conducted by Russell Nyman, senior road policing advisor of GRSP, who possesses 30 years of policing experience in the United Kingdom. During the sessions, Russell emphasised the importance of effective leadership in policing and enforcement practices, following the globally recognised "Safe System" approach that addresses all risk factors.

Traffic sergeants, sub-inspectors, police inspectors, assistant police commissioners, and additional deputy commissioners attended the workshop. Four engineers from Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and two officials from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) also participated in the workshop.

Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Faisal Mahmud, Additional Police Commissioner (Crime) ASM Mahtab Uddin, and Additional Police Commissioner (Admin and Finance) MA Masud attended the workshop as special guests.

Among others, BIGRS Chattogram Initiative Coordinator Labib Tazone Utshab, Enforcement Coordinator Quazi Helal Uddin, Surveillance Coordinator Kazi Shifun Newaz, and Transport Coordinator Mahiat Hasna were present at the event.