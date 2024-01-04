CMP to deploy dog squad in city on election day

Chattogram Metropolitan Police arranged a drill of its dog squad which will be deployed on the election day. Photo: Courtesy

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) will deploy its newly acquired dog squad K-9, specially trained to detect explosives and narcotics, to prevent any attempt of sabotage in the city on the day of election slated for 7 January.

On the occasion, the CMP arranged an exercise drill at MA Aziz Stadium today (4 January), which was inspected by CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy.

Among the nine dogs, five are trained to detect explosives, while the remaining four are skilled in identifying narcotics.

The canine unit, consisting of both male and female dogs, underwent rigorous training for one year in Dhaka after being brought from the Netherlands two years ago.

Krishna Pada Roy put emphasis on the collaboration between the SWAT force and the newly formed dog squad, highlighting their joint efforts to prevent election-related violence.

The specialized dog squad, introduced on 31 December, is an addition to the Counter Terrorism Unit of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police.