CMP to deploy dog squad in city on election day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 04:34 pm

Related News

CMP to deploy dog squad in city on election day

Among the nine dogs, five are trained to detect explosives, while the remaining four are skilled in identifying narcotics. 

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 04:34 pm
Chattogram Metropolitan Police arranged a drill of its dog squad which will be deployed on the election day. Photo: Courtesy
Chattogram Metropolitan Police arranged a drill of its dog squad which will be deployed on the election day. Photo: Courtesy

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) will deploy its newly acquired dog squad K-9, specially trained to detect explosives and narcotics, to prevent any attempt of sabotage in the city on the day of election slated for 7 January.

On the occasion, the CMP arranged an exercise drill at MA Aziz Stadium today (4 January), which was inspected by CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy.

Among the nine dogs, five are trained to detect explosives, while the remaining four are skilled in identifying narcotics. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The canine unit, consisting of both male and female dogs, underwent rigorous training for one year in Dhaka after being brought from the Netherlands two years ago.

Krishna Pada Roy put emphasis on the collaboration between the SWAT force and the newly formed dog squad, highlighting their joint efforts to prevent election-related violence.

The specialized dog squad, introduced on 31 December, is an addition to the Counter Terrorism Unit of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police. 

Top News

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) / Dog Squad / 7 Jan Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

8h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

7h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

7h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

1h | Videos
In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

8h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

7h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

19h | Videos