Concerted efforts needed to ensure road safety: Roundtable

Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury

In this discussion, the speakers highlighted several risk factors for road crashes that should be alleviated to save lives. Every year road crashes claim hundreds of lives in our city. I would like to extend my heartfelt condolence to the families of the victims.

Maintaining enforcement on the road is one of the major challenges to pedestrian safety and also to ensure safety for vulnerable road users. Therefore, it is necessary to bring the transportation system under a unified company format to deal with the chaos on the roads made by public transport to ensure vulnerable road users' safety. The Chattogram City Corporation is working towards a safer Chattogram, safer roads approach. We are ready to assist the traffic department to bring order on the roads to prevent crashes.

The CCC, the CMP, the BRTA, and other relevant organisations have their own duties to make the roads safe for everyone and disciplined in Chattogram. All organisations concerned should work in coordination and need to establish a consensus to save lives. Without this harmonised effort bringing a solution will not be possible.

Training for drivers is essential and we should motivate them to obey the laws. Strict adherence and implementation of traffic laws are necessary. Vehicles without fitness should be restricted from the road. We must make pedestrians aware of traffic rules and motivate them to use zebra crossings. Reducing road crashes can be possible by following these measures collectively.

To ensure the safe movement of pedestrians, sidewalks should be freed from encroachment. The CCC cleared the footpaths several times. But after a few days, the sidewalk gets occupied again. Thus, to achieve a permanent solution police must take responsibility. Each police station has to make sure that the sidewalk remains free from encroachment. Several foot-over bridges will be constructed at each intersection. The Mid Island will also be elevated to restrain pedestrians from crossing everywhere on the roads.

Krishna Pada Roy

In general, we prioritise enforcement over adherence to the law. We expect the police will enforce the laws strictly but individually don't try to obey the law. We should emphasise obeying the traffic rules. Statistics show that approximately 90 people die in road crashes in the city every year. In case of crashes, people mostly blame the drivers whereas other risk factors such as speed, seat belt use, and helmet use are neglected.

Police personnel are working relentlessly at the field level to maintain order on the roads in the city. However, their opinions are not considered before constructing any road infrastructure. It is important to consult with the police before constructing the infrastructure to avoid any disturbance in road operation. Before the inauguration of the Bangabandhu Tunnel, several advice were provided by the CMP on various issues, which were not implemented properly. Already a few crashes occurred in that area. It is apprehended that more crashes can take place. However, the authorities are now taking steps forward to find solutions. However, it will be better if the relevant authorities consult with the stakeholders before starting the establishment. As long as importance is not given to resolving issues through a collaborative approach, it will not be possible to reduce road crashes.

Despite the dedicated efforts of traffic police on the roads, their diligence often goes unrecognised. A lot of police officers lost their lives in road crashes while on duty. I would like to request the city authorities, citizens, and media to stand beside us to ensure road safety. I believe we can reduce road crashes and save lives through our collective effort.

Sheikh Mohammed Tauhidul Islam

Demand for safe roads has become crucial for us as road crashes are one of the most worrying issues nowadays. I would like to express gratitude to Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) and Vital Strategies for their support to commemorate road traffic Victims' Day. But how much progress are we making in preventing road crashes with all these awareness-driven programmes? Can we really make a difference? The data indicates that we are still struggling to resist crashes. Almost one-third of our GDP is affected by the losses caused by these road crashes, amounting to approximately Tk40,000 crore. Therefore, it is a must to address this issue immediately.

Another aspect is that reduction of road crashes is our international obligation too. As road crash reduction is included in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the UN General Assembly has also adopted the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030. These aim to bring down the number of road traffic fatalities and injuries by at least 50% by the year 2030.

Today, we remember those who lost their lives in road crashes. We need to extend our support to those who have been affected by road crashes. Alongside this, we must determine our future course of action. Those who are not directly affected may not fully comprehend the gravity of the situation. It is worst for those who lost their breadwinners.

Securing road safety presents a multifaceted challenge involving various stakeholders, among which CCC plays a pivotal role. Extensive research on road crashes has unveiled myriad causal factors. A pressing concern pertains to reducing pedestrian fatalities, necessitating meticulous attention and strategic deliberation. Our study shows 56% of crash victims were pedestrians, although national data indicates 47%. However, this is a huge number and requires thoughtful strategies and comprehensive efforts to reduce death.

Another issue is that motorcycle crashes have become very frequent. In this case, wearing a standard helmet is crucial. Hopefully, the government is forming a guideline to define the standard of helmets. We can set a target for the year that we will focus on the use of helmets this year. In this regard, CCC has taken several initiatives. You will soon see these visible efforts. I believe the residents of Chattogram will reap the benefits in a short period.

Jashim Uddin Chowdhury

Road crashes have become a regular occurrence in Bangladesh, with motorcycle crashes being the most prevalent. One of the key causes of road crashes is the violation of traffic laws. To reduce road crashes, it is mandatory to enforce traffic laws strictly. Then, there will be a reduction in the tendency to violate the law among people.

Joynul Abedin

Road crashes occur frequently but we rarely explore the reason. There is intense competition among transport workers to pick up more passengers. The owners lease their buses to the drivers for the entire day, setting a target for them. As a result, drivers are under constant pressure to compete in an unhealthy competition to get more passengers. Attempting to overtake one another, and engage in risky manoeuvres, leads to crashes. Many police personnel lost their lives while on duty to maintain discipline on the roads. If we bring public transport into a company format, the competition among bus drivers will decrease. This could reduce crashes by a good percentage.

Flyovers and roads need to have proper lane division. Proper installation of traffic calming measures such as speed humps, speed bumps, and rumble strips can significantly decrease the risk of crashes. Another problem is we have a shortfall of licensed and competent drivers in comparison with the registered vehicles. Although the Road Transport Act emphasizes the educational qualifications of drivers, we need to ensure that they are skilled as well.

Dr Aung Swi Prue Marma

First and foremost, we need to identify the reasons behind road crashes. Why do road crashes occur? If we make an effort to uncover the aspects behind each crash and properly address them, we can reduce road crashes. Many factors are involved in this, including the condition of the vehicle and the driver's behaviour. Additionally, we need to address the country's laws, road structure, and safety measures to effectively tackle these issues.

We must consider the long-term impact of road crashes. In some cases, the victims suffer five to six months, while many others suffer a lifetime, such as disabilities or amputations. Properly addressing these issues is crucial. Increasing awareness is extremely important in resolving these problems. Additionally, several risk factors contribute to road crashes, and addressing them is essential for everyone to move forward. It's not just about words; everyone must play their role in action. We should conduct drug tests for drivers on the roads. Overall, enforcing laws and regulations related to road safety is imperative. Furthermore, all of us need to adhere to traffic laws.

Tauhidul Hossain

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority regularly provides short-term training to professional drivers to enhance their skills to reduce road crashes. In schools and colleges, regular road safety programmes are conducted to increase awareness among students. Additionally, in the city, stickers, leaflets, and posters with road safety and awareness slogans are regularly distributed among drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and road users at various important points. In BRTA Chittagong, two magistrates regularly operate mobile courts, and district administration also handles legal cases. Since January 30 of last year, the BRTA has made it mandatory to conduct dope tests for professional drivers during license issuance and renewal. We consider the Safe Road Movement as a social movement, recognized nationally as per the mandate.

Kazi Shifun Newaz

We remember and pray for those who lost their lives in road crashes. However, it's crucial to listen to the experiences of those who survive. Hearing their stories can be emotionally challenging as it may remind vulnerabilities. We often talk to the families of those who lost their breadwinner or other family members in road crashes. I had a conversation with the father of a girl who was also a bus driver. After his daughter's death, he decided to leave the driving profession. The reason behind this decision is that his daughter was hit by someone like him. It's heart-breaking, and people can't comprehend this pain unless they go through it themselves. If his daughter had passed away due to illness or any other reason, he would not have had to endure this agony. In road crashes, we often lose many talented individuals who could contribute significantly to the country. Each of us is at risk of road crashes because we must use roads daily. However, we never know who, when, or where a crash might happen.

In the last three years, 263 people have lost their lives in road crashes in Chattogram, according to the CMP statistics. While this is just a number, each of these families trying to cope with their loss. It's not only about economic loss but also the emotional pain that lingers. Road crashes happen every day, and it's essential to remember those who lost their lives. We should focus on providing immediate assistance to the injured in road crashes, ensuring legal support, supporting their families, and finding ways to identify the causes of crashes to reduce death and disabilities. Because we do not want to just remember; we want everyone to live together.

Liton Arshad

Three decades ago, Nirapad Sarak Chai initiated the road safety movement in Bangladesh from Chattogram Laldighi Maidan aiming to make roads safer for everyone. The demand becomes very crucial for our socio-economic development. The movement started with 42 demands, including the introduction of highway police and training for skilled drivers. The demands are being fulfilled but it took a long time. We have no time to delay anymore. Everyone needs to contribute to ensure road safety.

The day, NiSCha initiated is now celebrated (22 October) as National Road Safety Day every year in Bangladesh. In the last national road safety day programme, the honourable minister of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges remarked that using flyovers or elevated expressways feels like traveling in Europe or Singapore and might dishearten people when they come down to regular roads. It makes us despaired. We should focus on the roads, not only the flyovers, and expressways. Because most of the public usage roads. The policymakers should think and act to ensure the safety of all road users, particularly vulnerable road users, including children, women, and pedestrians.

Aminul Islam Sujon

A "Safe System Approach" is a term used globally by the World Health Organization. The road infrastructure should be built in a way to ensure the safety of both road users and vehicles. The vehicles must be safe for drivers and passengers. In this context, the use of seat belts is crucial.

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI), in collaboration with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), has introduced the "Standard Helmet Guideline 2022." If we use this standard helmet, the motorcycle fatality rate on the road will decrease substantially and the rate of severe injuries from motorcycle crashes will also reduce.

Such positive initiatives have been integrated into our policies. Pedestrian safety is globally emphasised. As a rising country, numerous infrastructures are being constructed. If we consider road safety during the construction of these infrastructures, especially in the case of expressways, highways, flyovers, etc., and allocate 5% for safety measures, it could save many lives. The latest training and awareness programmes regarding these issues are globally emphasized. Many of our police officers have received formal training. We believe that the current initiative for road safety will lead to a significant reduction of pedestrian fatalities. This safety initiative has begun, and we believe it will continue consistently in the future.

Chowdhury Farid

Elevating road dividers and ensuring the use of zebra crossings can reduce the risk of pedestrian fatalities. Without proper pedestrian facilities, roads cannot be safe for them anywhere.

Furthermore, in the Chattogram City, it's essential to build pedestrian facilities at every junction, ensure obstruction-free sidewalks, and restrict the movement of two and three-wheeled vehicles on major roads. Above all, raising awareness about road safety is also important, we need to change our mindset towards road use to ensure road safety.

Mohammad Shahin-ul Islam Chowdhury

In Bangladesh, nearly twenty-five thousand people lose their lives in road crashes each year, according to the World Health Organization. Recently, the CMP and CCC published the Chattogram City Road Safety Report 2020-22, revealing that 263 people died in the city in the last three years. Among them, 56 percent were pedestrians.

Road crashes inflict damage on the economy and create a crisis in the country. The impact of road crashes is not limited to fatalities; it extends to physical, mental, economic, and social aspects of people's lives. Due to these reasons, crashes are now recognized as a significant national problem. Therefore, the prevention of road crashes is crucial for sustainable development.

Humayun Kabir

My younger brother (Police constable Nurul Karim) died in a road crash. I do not want anyone else to experience such an incident in their family. May no mother's heart be empty due to a road crash. After someone dies in a road crash, no one can feel the pain of the victim's family. The government should take action to ensure that people can leave their homes without worry and return to their home safely.

I request to authorities concerned to ensure justice regarding the road crash that killed my brother.

Mojammel Haque

I am the elder brother of police sergeant Md Muzahid Chowdhury. My father was a farmer. Through his hard work, my father educated my brother and turned him into a police sergeant. My father wanted my brother to work in administration. My brother was standing beside the road when a car ran over him. I demand a fair trial for this incident.

If we cannot guarantee fair trials for such incidents, every day a person, an officer, a student, or a small child can be a victim of road crashes and these will never stop in the country. So, I demand a fair trial for my brother's murder so that no mother has to endure such a loss again.

Labib Tazone Utshab

To bolster road discipline and prioritize road safety at Chattogram City, BIGRS and Vital Strategies are supporting the CCC and the CMP in various aspects. This event is a part of such collaboration that focuses on the commemoration of road crash victims and aligns with the global observance of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, an annual event held on the third Sunday of November. I thank CCC for observing this day for the first time and hope this will continue in the future.

We reaffirm our commitment to building a future where our roads are safe for everyone. The need for action is urgent to ensure road safety in Chattogram. We witness daily consequences of speeding, inadequate infrastructure, and insufficient public transport. To address these, we must enforce existing road traffic laws, invest in infrastructure improvements, and ensure pedestrian safety. By working together – the Chattogram City Corporation, civil society in the Chattogram city, the CMP, the BRTA, CMCH, CDA, and individuals alike — we can create a culture of respect and responsibility on our roads. Let us honour the memory of those we have lost by building a future where every journey will be safer for all road users.

