Civil servants from Bangladesh, Maldives to receive training at India's Good Governance Centre 

India's National Centre for Good Governance began its two-week capacity-building programmes for civil servants from Bangladesh and Maldives on Tuesday.

As many as 39 civil servants from Bangladesh and 27 Maldives are participating in the two programmes, reports The Hindu.

India has been helping neighbouring countries to build capacities of their civil servants to meet the emerging challenges in governance and assure public service delivery to improve the quality of life of people, a statement by the Indian government reads.

The centre was set up in Mussoorie, India, in 2014.

The National Centre for Good Governance India, so far, imparted training to civil servants in 15 countries including Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia. added The Hindu.