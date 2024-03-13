Chief officer of MV Abdullah, Atik's family worried about unborn child, 3 daughters

When Atik Ullah Khan, the chief officer of the MV Abdullah which was hijacked by pirates on Monday, left home, he had a number of farewells to bid.

He had just rejoined SR Shipping, which owned the ship, after leaving a foreign company.

His desire was to be closer to his growing family.

On 25 November, he said goodbyes to his mother, his wife, his three daughters and the baby who is on the way.

He then left his home in Nandankanan area of Chattogram city.

Now as his family pray for his safe return, the worries about the future remain. Atik was the sole bread earner for the family.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Shahnur Begum, Atik's mother, said she had last spoken to her son around 6pm yesterday.

"He told me that 50 pirates had surrounded their ship. They were all scared. He said they were 600 nautical miles from Somalia and would reach the country in two-and-half days."

Atik then informed her that all their mobile phones were being taken away. He last spoke to his wife around the same time.

"He told me the sooner the money was paid, the sooner they would be released. He asked me not to stress about him," Shahnur said.

He then sent a voice note saying their phones were being taken away and to pray for them.

"We have been restless since. The whole family is terrified."

Shahnur said Atik had three daughters. The eldest was in Grade-III, the middle in Grade-I and the youngest was two-years-old.

His wife was also five months into her pregnancy.

"If something happens to my son, what will happen to the whole family, especially the four children? Just thinking about it makes me panic. Therefore, our demand to the government along with the company is that all 23 sailors return safely to their families," Shahnur said.

Atik's younger brother Abdullah Noor Khan Asif said Atik had been employed by SR Shipping from 2013-2020.

He then joined a foreign shipping company, before rejoining SR Shipping in November last year.

"He bears the expenses of my education alongside all others of the seven-member family. We cannot imagine what would happen if he came to any harm."

Pirates took control of the Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah in the Indian Ocean on Tuesday around 1:30pm Bangladesh time.

The ship was en route from Mozambique to Dubai.

There are 23 Bangladeshi sailors, including Atik Ullah, on the ship.