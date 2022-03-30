Chevron collaborates with Save the Children to support children with disabilities

Sitting from left to right, Mohammad Nurul Haque, ADC (General), Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Habiganj district Ms. Ishrat Jahan and Chevron Bangladesh’s Corporate Affairs Director, Muhammad Imrul Kabir

Chevron Bangladesh partnered with Save the Children to launch a programme which covers children with disabilities, aged between 0-18 years and their families, community members living in the project locations.

The one-year programme, titled "Integrated Support for Children with Disabilities" (ISCwD), was launched at District Commissioner Conference Hall in Habiganj, Sylhet, sain a press release on Wednesday (30 March).

The objective of this programme is to support children with disabilities to access to education, health, and development from mainstream service providers, minimise social stigma and prejudice for children with disabilities with the goal of improving social inclusion in the community and support the children and their families to enable them to learn and earn.

The programme will run from March 2022 to February 2023 and would promote access to education, health services, development, participation, and well-being through inclusive approaches, which will help support the achievement of the UN SDGs.

It will support 300 Children with disabilities aged between 0-18 years and their families, community members living in the project locations, caregivers, teachers, 20 primary schools and 200 teachers, School Management Committee members, community people, local elites, and other adults.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Habiganj district Ishrat Jahan as chief guest along with Civil Surgeon, ADC (General), ADC (Education & ICT), Deputy Director (DD)- District Social Welfare Office, District Education Officer (DEO), District Primary Education Officer (DPEO), Assistant District Primary Education Officer (ADPEO), District Youth Development Officer, Inspector of Police Habiganj district; and Upazila Social Welfare Officer of Nabiganj Upazila and Chevron Bangladesh's Corporate Affairs Director, Muhammad Imrul Kabir attended the event.