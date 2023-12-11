JS polls: Army likely to be deployed on 29 December for 13 days

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, principal staff of the army, and Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam briefed media after a meeting on army deployment during the upcoming election. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Army is likely to be deployed nationwide on 29 December to tighten security and maintain law and order under control ahead of the Jatiya Sangsad elections scheduled for 7 January.

"A preliminary discussion over a 13-day deployment of army from 29 December to 10 January has been discussed. Troops will be deployed following the president's approval," Lieutenant General Wakar-uz-Zaman, principal staff of the army, told reporters after a meeting with the Election Commission on Monday (11 December) night.

Concerning the number of deployed personnel, Lt Gen Wakar-uz-Zaman stated, "There has not been specific discussion about it. The deployment will align with the Election Commission's directives and requirements."

Meanwhile, the police are already conducting a three-week-long special drive across the country amid ongoing political violence and crackdown against the opposition.

The police authorities said the drive is aimed to maintain law and order, drugs and illegal firearms recovery, arresting drug dealers and warranted accused.

In the first three days of special operations in Dhaka, hundreds have already been arrested, according to a deputy commissioner of the DMP.

In a letter dated 5 December, the police headquarters instructed all metropolitan commissioners and district superintendents to conduct special drives across the country from 9 to 31 December.

A top police official revealed that they have information suggesting potential subversive activities to disrupt the elections. "That is why we took extra measures to maintain the law and order situation."

The special drives include the arrest of enlisted drug dealers, warranted accused, and the recovery of illegal firearms, drugs, and stolen motorbikes.

Women policemen's presence is mandated during raids on residential buildings where female residents are staying and in cases where female individuals need to be searched and arrested.

The Detective Branch and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of the police were instructed to plan and execute drives separately.

Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of the DMP, stated that the drives target individuals facing special charges, the recovery of illegal firearms, and drugs.

"People who are involved in crime and destabilize law and order will be brought to law in the drives," said Mahid.

As per the election schedule, the last date for withdrawing candidature is 17 December, while the returning officers will distribute electoral symbols among the candidates on 18 December.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party claims to be facing a countrywide crackdown by the police and the Rapid Action Battalion, with over 23,000 arrested in one and a half months.

Army deployment in part elections

During the 11th National Assembly elections in 2018, a total of 414 army platoons, each comprising 30 personnel, were deployed across 389 upazilas. Additionally, 48 navy platoons were deployed in 18 upazilas during that time.

During the 5 January election in 2014, approximately 50,000 armed forces personnel were deployed nationwide from 26 December to 9 January to ensure security during the parliamentary elections.