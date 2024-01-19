CCC gears up to launch paid parking in the port city

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) is set to launch a paid parking system to streamline traffic in Chattogram in collaboration with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).

The decision was announced following a meeting, chaired by CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, on Thursday (18 January).

The meeting laid out plans for a joint survey by the city corporation and CMP officials, scheduled for 23 January, to identify a suitable location for the pilot pay-parking project.

Initial areas under consideration include Agrabad Commercial Area, WASA Intersection, and Sholoshahar Railway Station.

The meeting also included a presentation on the proposed implementation of the pilot project in the Agrabad area.

The city mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, "Alongside creating space for paid parking, we must develop the traffic system to alleviate congestion in the city. For that, we have to use modern technology,"

Mayor Chowdhury further highlighted the broader implications of the initiative, saying, "Due to the lack of parking spaces in the city, many people park their cars anywhere they can, leading to traffic jams at certain points despite having sufficient roads. To address this issue, I have been working to form public opinion in favour of paid parking for a long time.

"This move aligns with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's objective of developing a smart Bangladesh, hence, we're on track to introduce a state-of-the-art paid parking system," he added.

CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Touhidul Islam said, "To popularise paid parking, public announcements and microphones will be used to create awareness. He proposed starting a 'night market' to eliminate hawkers from the city."

CCC Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam Manik sought the cooperation of CMP and BRTA in introducing paid parking, as well as in regulating battery-run rickshaws and decentralising public transport.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Abdul Mannan Mia welcomed the initiative to start paid parking and emphasised the need to ensure the safety of parked cars in the project.

He suggested employing manpower through outsourcing for the project.

Meanwhile, BRTA Director Shafikuzzaman Bhuyan said, "BRTA is working on route rationalisation to establish order in the city's transport system."

He believes congestion will be reduced if each type of vehicle is ensured to use designated routes.

The mayor's secretary, Abul Hashem, said, "The introduction of paid parking would be a landmark step for Chattogram. An operation will be conducted with all concerned organisations to reclaim vacant footpaths and alleviate traffic congestion."