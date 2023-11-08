DNCC, DMP unveil 'Smart On Street Parking' app

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), in collaboration with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), officially launched the 'Smart On Street Parking' mobile application on Wednesday (8 November), aiming to revolutionize parking facilities in the capital.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal inaugurated the app during a program held at the DNCC head office in Gulshan-2.

The 'Smart On Street Parking' app will cover 202 parking spots across eight different roads in the Gulshan area.

Designed to address the widespread parking issues, the app allows users to pay for parking on the roadside per hour, offering real-time information on available parking slots in the vicinity.

The service, named 'DNCC Smart Parking,' is intended to streamline the parking process and enhance convenience for car owners and drivers.

Initially, the smart parking service fee will not accept cash payments; instead, users can pay through mobile banking or bank cards via the app. Additionally, Point of Sales (POS) machines at the parking lots will facilitate fee payments.

For those without bank cards or mobile banking accounts, the authorities will issue parking cards, with charges deducted from these prepaid cards for parking services.