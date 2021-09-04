Cash assistance for vulture conservationists: Environment minister

Vultures are invaluable in preserving the ecological balance in Bangladesh, and it is difficult for the government alone to conserve and protect these birds of prey – also known as nature's sweepers.

Scientists, individuals, and organisations dedicated to the conservation of nature and wildlife should make a concerted effort to save the vultures, and the government will offer official recognition and financial assistance to help with this task.

In support of the effort, the government already banned a drug named Ketoprofen this January – which is harmful to the vultures, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Md Shahab Uddin said at a webinar held to mark the International Vulture Awareness Day on Saturday.

Addressing the event as chief guest, organised by the Forest Department, the minister went on to say, "Bangladesh had also banned Diclofenac – another drug harmful to vultures – in 2010, which is considered a milestone by the international wildlife conservation communities.

"We have a Bangladesh National Vulture Recovery Committee. The government designated two regions of the country as vulture sanctuaries in 2014 – the Rema-Kalenga Wildlife Sanctuary and the Sundarbans. Later, in 2015, we installed two feeding stations there to help provide adequate food to vultures during their breeding season."

Providing more details about the Bangladesh Vulture Conservation Action Plan taken in 2016, Shahab Uddin said, "We are prioritising the conservation of vultures through this ten-year plan. The government built a Vulture Rescue and Care Center in Dinajpur in 2016.

"This centre is working on rescuing and rehabilitating the ill and injured vultures. So far, authorities have rescued 115 Himalayan griffon vultures, cared for them, and then released the birds into the wild successfully."

He continued, "The government has also formed a Vulture Conservation Team with support from the local populace to carry out long term observations on the birds' natural habitats and to create a safe haven for them.

"Due to the government's multifaceted approach, the breeding success rate of vultures in the Rema-Kalenga Wildlife Sanctuary has increased to 57% in 2020, compared to 44% in 2016."

At the 10th meeting held on 24 August 2020, the Bangladesh National Vulture Recovery Committee decided to allocate a budget for ensuring adequate food supply to vultures found at the two hotspots – Rema-Kalenga and the Sundarbans.

The committee has also decided to monitor the condition of vultures at two-year intervals, the minister said at the event.

Forest Department's Chief Conservator of Forests Mohammad Amir Hossain Chowdhury presided over the webinar, while Deputy Minister of environment, forest and climate change, Begum Habibun Nahar spoke as the special guest.

Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal, Additional Secretary Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Bird Club of Bangladesh's Founder Enam Ul Haque, Chairman of Nature and Life Foundation Mukid Majumder Babu, and President of Bangladesh Biodiversity Conservation Federation Dr SM Iqbal also spoke on the occasion as panellists.

Country Representative of International Union for Conservation of Nature Rakibul Amin and Conservator of Forest at Wildlife and Nature Conservation Circle Mollah Rezaul Karim also participated in the event.

ABM Sarwar Alam, Programme Manager of The International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) presented the keynote.