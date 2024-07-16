Thai team to tap investment potential in Sabrang Tourism Park

Highlights

Sabrang Tourism Park is being built on 967 acres in Teknaf

It will be the first exclusive tourism park along a beach

The park will have an exclusive zone only for foreign tourists

$458.18 million investment offer received so far

Beza so far has allocated 118.26 acres to 28 firms

A high-level Thai delegation will visit Sabrang Tourism Park, deemed to be the country's first exclusive tourism park, in Cox's Bazar today to explore investment potential in the country's tourism sector.

"The Thai delegation will visit the Sabrang Tourism Park tomorrow (16 July). I have spoken with the team, and they are interested in investing in the country's tourism sector," Beza Executive Chairman Md Sarwar Bari told TBS yesterday.

Nalinee Taveesin, adviser to the Thai prime minister, is leading the delegation, which includes the chairmen and chief executive officers of a dozen Thai companies.

The delegation met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Sunday when the PM laid emphasis on increasing trade, commerce, and cooperation among South Asia and South-East Asia, alongside putting importance on coast-to-coast communications between Bangladesh and Thailand.

"If needed, Bangladesh could offer separate land in Cox's Bazar where the Thai investors could have their tourism business flourish," she said.

The prime minister said upon completion of Cox's Bazar international airport, it would be easier to communicate with Thailand.

She mentioned that as the maritime boundary of the country has been identified, it would be better to do all work related to the Blue Economy.

"As the maritime boundary has been established, we now have immense opportunities, and investors from Thailand can establish a joint venture with any local investor for utilising their expertise here," she said.

Nalinee Taveesin, who holds the rank of a minister, said the Thai authorities are trying to find a good match in energy, logistics, food processing, seafood and tourism.

Beza developing three special tourism parks

Beza has been developing three special tourism parks – Sabrang Tourism Park on 967 acres of land and Naf Tourism Park on 271 acres under Teknaf and environment-friendly Eco tourism Park on 9,467 acres under Maheshkhali – in Cox's Bazar with a target of generating 50,000 jobs in the next 10 years, said officials.

Thailand has vast experience in the hospitality industry. The Southeast Asian country has been one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, they said.

The hospitality sector of Bangladesh is growing slowly and the experience of Thailand will help Bangladesh become a successful story in the hospitality industry, said Javed Ahmed, former chief executive officer of the Bangladesh Tourism Board.

"Sabrang Tourism Park will be the first exclusive tourism park. Its pure air, lofty hill, sea and lagoon create perfect conditions for the development of all types of tourism and entertainment," said a high official of Beza.

Beza, which allocated 118.26 acres of land to 28 firms in Sabrang Tourism Park, got an offer of $458.18 million as of 30 June 2024, officials said.

The park will feature facilities like hotel complexes, eco-tourism elements, floating jetty, marine aquarium, eco-cottage, floating aquarium and floating restaurant.

"Sabrang Tourism Park will have an exclusive tourist zone that will only cater to international tourists," a high Beza official told TBS recently.