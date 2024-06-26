Dhaka wakes up to flooded streets due to heavy rain

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Heavy rain lashed Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh this morning, accompanied by temporary gusty winds.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) previously forecast widespread rain and thundershowers across the country.

The downpour began early on Wednesday (26 June) morning, causing waterlogging in many low-lying areas of the capital.

The heavy rains caused immense suffering for residents who had to wade through the water to get to work or school.

Humaira Mustazir was headed to work this morning from Dhanmondi 7/A. She was running late as there were fewer modes of transport on the streets. When she opted for a CNG, she said the CNG driver charged her a higher fare than usual due to the weather conditions.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

"I normally travel within Tk150-200. Today, after waiting for a long time, when I finally got a CNG, I had to pay Tk250."

The roads near her house were clogged with ankle-deep water when she left.

"There was slight traffic on the road during the rain, and it was smoother than regular weekdays. But the roads near my destination at Eskaton Garden Road were kind of submerged in water."

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Another local from Badda, Surma Akter, faced a harder time getting to work this morning. She described the streets covered in knee-deep water. When her bus stopped at the capital's Hatirjheel area, she said she was stuck in the rain for about 40 minutes.

"It was raining so heavily, we couldn't even cross the road. Around 30-40 people took shelter under a tree. I couldn't find a transport. Then I took the bus, then a rickshaw and reached the office.

"Everyone was completely drenched. It took me almost 2 hours to get to my destination which usually takes about an hour tops."

Photo: Rajib Dhar

According to the BMD's daily forecast, there's a trough of low lies over West Bengal to Northwest Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over the North Bay.

Besides, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

Day and night temperature may fall by 1-3°C over the country.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and it may abate from some places due to the rain showers.

Outlook for next 5 five days, as per the BMD, states that rain or thunder showers is likely to increase at the beginning period.