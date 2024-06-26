Dhaka-Male to collaborate on climate diplomacy, ecotourism: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury meets Maldives' Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Technology Thoriq Ibrahim on the sidelines of the South Asia Cooperative Environment Programme (SACEP) conference in Thimphu, Bhutan on Wednesday, 26 June. Photo: BSS

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today (26 June) said Bangladesh and Maldives will work together on climate diplomacy.

He made the remark at a meeting with Maldives' Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Technology Thoriq Ibrahim on the sidelines of the South Asia Cooperative Environment Programme (SACEP) conference in Thimphu, Bhutan.

During the meeting, the Bangladesh minister proposed taking joint ecotourism programmes combining Bangladesh's beaches and Maldives' islands.

In addition, he stressed the need for expanding employment opportunities for Bangladeshi workers in Maldives and ensuring their welfare.

Maldives' Minister Thoriq Ibrahim sought cooperation from Bangladesh in importing fruit, forest and medicinal tree saplings and establishing nurseries.

He mentioned that the labour market in Maldives, which had been closed for a long time, has recently reopened for Bangladeshis, leading to an expected increase in the number of Bangladeshi workers.

They also discussed using Bangladesh's geo-satellite to monitor sea level changes.

This collaborative effort between the two countries will play a crucial role in addressing climate change and expanding ecotourism, they said.