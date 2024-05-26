Cancellation of upazila polls depends on extent of damage caused by Cyclone Remal: EC

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 08:01 pm

The cancellation of upazila elections in areas concerned will depend on the extent of damage caused by Cyclone Remal, Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said today (26 May).

"We are in contact with the field level. The cyclone has not made landfall yet. Decisions will be made once it hits the country," he said in response to questions from journalists at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon. 

The third phase of the upazila parishad election is slated to take place on 29 May.

Meanwhile, the commission has decided to cancel the candidature of two chairman candidates in this phase.

The EC secretary said the two chairman candidates were summoned for explanation today. 

Abu Ahmed Chowdhury, chairman candidate for Chandnaish upazila in Chattogram District, and Md Emdadul Haque, chairman candidate for Pabna's Ishwardi upazila, lost their candidature.

  

