CAAB urged to investigate pilot’s death

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 10:43 pm

Police Bureau of Investigation seeks time extension to probe the matter

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

US national Tala Elhendy has urged the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) to investigate the death of her brother and Gulf Air's pilot and take action for "negligence" by the carrier.

A writ petition in this regard is awaiting the first hearing session at the High Court.

"I emailed to CAAB on 7 March 2023 requesting to administer sanctions and for issuing directions upon the authority of the Gulf Air. However, the aviation authority keeps mum on the issue," Tala Elhendy, sister of Gulf Air pilot Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi, told a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Monday.

The pilot collapsed at Dhaka airport before his flight and was admitted to United Hospital on 14 December 2022. He died the following day.

Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi passed away due to severe negligence bordering on manslaughter, according to her sister Elhendy.  

She claimed that there was negligence on the part of both United Hospital and Gulf Air authorities, read a press release. 

Talking to the media, Elhendy claimed Gulf Air neglected to do any investigation into the death of one of their best pilots.

She filed a writ petition chiefly against the CAAB on 28 March seeking directives to the authority to investigate the actions and role of Gulf Air.

A mention slip for the aforesaid writ petition was submitted to a division bench of the High Court on 2 April and the matter will be heard in due course.

Earlier on 14 March, she filed a complaint petition at metropolitan magistrate court number 21 of Dhaka against the United Hospital for their negligence in treating her brother which resulted in his demise.

The Court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation into the matter and fixed 2 April for the submission of the report.

The bureau, however, did not submit a report and sought time on the matter.

