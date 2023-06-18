Bus stop in Maharashtra named 'Bangladesh'

The bus stop is located in Uttan Chowk in Bhayander West. (Representative pic). Photo: NDTV

A bus stop in the Thane district of India's Maharashtra has recently been named "Bangladesh" due to the significant number of Bengalis living in the area, reports NDTV.

"The area was originally known as Indira Nagar but used to be called Bangladesh due to the presence of Bengalis," a resident said.

The person added, "The locality houses refugees from West Bengal who came here in search of jobs and cheap accommodation years ago."

Locals have been expressing conflicted views about their identity being affected by it since the civic board was put up on Friday (16 June).