Burst tyre caused the deadly 19 March bus accident on Dhaka-Bhanga expressway: BUET

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 11:04 am

Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

The Accident Research Institute (ARI) at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has attributed the 19 March accident of the Emad Paribahan bus on the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway, which killed 19 people, to a burst tyre.

The bus was traveling at a speed of 79km per hour before the accident, which was within the speed limit, ARI Director Dr Shamsul Haque said while presenting the investigation report of the crash on Sunday (16 April).

"Condition of the bus was good even though the route permit was suspended due to an accident in the past. The number of seats was increased after modifying," he added. 

He also said that the driver was driving a heavy vehicle with a medium vehicle driving license. However, the driver was in the process of getting a heavy vehicle driving licence. 

ARI report also said the driver of the bus had adequate rest before starting the trip. 

On 19 March, A bus of Emad Paribahan plunged into a ditch at around 7:30 in the morning after the driver lost control on the Padma Bridge Expressway at Shibchar of Madaripur.

The accident left 19 people dead, and 25 more were injured.

 

 

