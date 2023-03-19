16 killed in Madaripur after bus falls into ditch

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 10:17 am

At least 16 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch in Kutubpur of Shibchar upazila of Madaripur this morning.

"The bus had an accident in the Panchchar area on the approach road of Padma Bridge on Sunday (19 March) morning," Shibchar Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Naim Md Mofazzal Haque told the media. 

According to highway police, a Dhaka-bound bus of Imad Paribahan lost control and fell into a ditch near the Padma Bridge Expressway in Kutubpur. 14 people were dead on spot, and later 2 died while on their way to the hospital.

Police and fire service personnel are carrying out rescue work.

 

