16 killed in Madaripur after bus falls into ditch

At least 16 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch in Kutubpur of Shibchar upazila of Madaripur this morning.

Photo: Collected from Facebook

"The bus had an accident in the Panchchar area on the approach road of Padma Bridge on Sunday (19 March) morning," Shibchar Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Naim Md Mofazzal Haque told the media.

Photo: Collected from Facebook

According to highway police, a Dhaka-bound bus of Imad Paribahan lost control and fell into a ditch near the Padma Bridge Expressway in Kutubpur. 14 people were dead on spot, and later 2 died while on their way to the hospital.

Police and fire service personnel are carrying out rescue work.