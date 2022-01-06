Buet’s Abrar murder: Death reference of 20 convicts reaches HC

Documents relating to the death reference of the 20 death row convicts in Buet student Abrar Fahad murder case, has reached the High Court today.

"We will send it (dockets) to a bench for hearing after completion of due process," District Judge Saifur Rahman, Supreme Court spokesperson, told The Business Standard.

Abrar, a second-year student of the electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) department of Buet, was beaten to death by the convicts, who are activists of Chhatra League, at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on 7 October in 2019.

On 8 December last year, Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 sentenced 20 Buet students to death and five more to life imprisonment for killing fellow student Abrar Fahad for a social media post criticising the Bangladesh-India deal on sharing the water of the Feni River.