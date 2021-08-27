BSFIC holds discussion, drawing competition marking national mourning day

TBS report
27 August, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 11:07 am

BSFIC holds discussion, drawing competition marking national mourning day

Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) on Wednesday organized a discussion program virtually and drawing competition on the occasion of   'National Mourning Day' and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Speakers at the discussion program discussed the lifespan and works of Bangabandhu and offered a special prayer for the salvation and peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family.

Md Arifur Rahman, chairman (grade-1) of BSFIC presided over the program while secretary of the organization Ruhul Amin Kaysar, COP Md Rafiqul Islam, officers' association president Md Ataur Rahman were present among others.

