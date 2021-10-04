British govt will handle ‘targeted attack’ on Tulip’s car: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the British government will handle the matter of a "targeted attack" on the car of British MP and the premier's niece Tulip Siddiq.

"As the incident took place in England, the British government will take care of the matter," said the prime minister in response to a question on whether the government would take any action against the attack.

She said anti-liberation groups abroad are active to plot against the country. They even tried to tarnish her image by chanting slogans against her during her visit to New York on the occasion of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

On 30 September, vandals smashed the window of Tulip's car and scrawled a political message on its roof while the vehicle was parked outside of her family home in England.

The Prime Minister addressed a press conference at 4pm today at her official Ganabhaban residence on her visit to UNGA.

The Prime Minister paid an official visit to New York in the USA during September 19-24 to attend the 76th UNGA sessions and other high-level events.

She returned home on October 1 after visiting Washington DC from September 25 to 30.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 76th session of the UNGA on September 24.

She delivered her speech in Bangla following the footprint of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Premier also attended several high-level and closed-door meetings as well as bilateral talks with head of governments, states and organizations.

She planted a tree sapling and inaugurated a bench at the UN Gardens in North Lawn of UN Headquarters in honour of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on September 20, marking his birth centenary.