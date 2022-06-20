Brahmaputra, Dharla keep swelling; More areas submerged in Kurigram, Gaibandha

Bangladesh

UNB
20 June, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 02:42 pm

Photo: UNB
The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at different points in Kurigram and Gaibandha districts, inundating different low-lying and char areas Monday morning.

The Brahmaputra was flowing 51cm above the danger level at Chilmari point of Kurigram and 4cm above the danger level in Gaibandha town in the morning, said Water Development Board (WDB).

Besides, the River Dharla at the bridge point in Kurigram was flowing at 44cm above the danger level.

In Kurigram, about 250,000 people of more than 200 chars in 49 unions have been marooned. Rowmari upazila is the worst-hit area as 100,000 people have been stranded there in floodwater.

Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim said control rooms have been opened in the deputy commissioner's office and in each upazila to tackle the situation. "361 shelters and various educational institutions are kept ready."

The cross dams adjacent to Sardob, Bangturghat and Jatrapur market are at the risk of collapse.

Mahmud Hasan, sub-divisional engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said the water level of the Brahmaputra and the Dharla may rise further, deteriorating the flood situation here. "That's why the risky dams are being repaired."

According to the Kurigram Agriculture Extension Department, 10,894 hectares of cropland have gone under floodwaters till Sunday.

In Gaibandha, although the Teesta is flowing below the danger level, the other rivers have swollen.

According to the Water Development Board, apart from Brahmaputra, the Ghaghat river in Gaibandha town is flowing 32cm above the danger level, inundating at least 35 chars and low-lying areas infour upazilas.

Abu Raihan, executive engineer of the Water Development Board, said the water level may continue to increase in the next few days. People are taking shelter on dams to save their lives and property.

