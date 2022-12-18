Border killings not expected: Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam on Saturday said the number of deaths along the Bangladesh-India border will be brought down to zero as such death is not expected amid friendly relationship between the two countries.

"No one wants killings along the border. Border killings have decreased significantly this year compared to the past. Discussions are underway between the two countries to bring down the border killings to zero level," he told reporters after attending a programme at Lalmonirhat Church of God High School.

Shahriar said earlier that the border guard forces of both countries used to discuss returning the dead bodies by holding a flag meeting.

Discussions at the Deputy Commissioner level of the two countries were also closed during the Covid lockdown, which will resume again, he said.

The state minister urged the people near the border not to enter India illegally.

The state minister said that discussions are on to reopen the Mogalhat land port and it would be possible if the government of India agrees.

He said that efforts are going on to reopen all cross-border routes that were closed for improved communication between the two countries.