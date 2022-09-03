BNP's corruption on power sector belies its future pledges: Joy

Bangladesh

BSS
03 September, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 04:44 pm

Related News

BNP's corruption on power sector belies its future pledges: Joy

BSS
03 September, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 04:44 pm
Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: Collected
Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: Collected

BNP's recent pledges before the public over power sector rang hollow as it comes without any acknowledgment and even extension of any apology over rampant corruption spree overseen by fugitive convict Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of BNP, during its regime.

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy today pointed out such dismal tale of corruption taken on an unprecedented scale by BNP-Jamaat during its last tenure between 2001 and 2006 on power and called it a shameless party for vowing to reform the power sector that it has destroyed driven by its leaders' lust for money.
 
The latest remark from the ICT exponent came through a Facebook post on his verified account along with a audiovisual titled 'Reformation proposal by Mirza Fakhrul's quarter: will BNP revive the power sector that it has destroyed?'

The only feat BNP achieved during its tenure is activating the operation of Tongi Power Station through overhauling on September 3, 2005.

Its plaque was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. But, the power station tripped even before she could reach Abdullahpur in Uttara after inaugurating it, Joy recalled.

"Mirza Fakhrul vowed before media that if they came to power, they will change the power sector beyond imagination.

During their tenure between 2001 to 2006, BNP couldn't add even single megawatt electricity to the grid. In the name of electricity generation, Tarique's cohorts with a Hawa Bhaban syndicate looted billions of bucks by simply erecting electric posts," said the commentary in the video.
 

Sajeeb Wazed Joy / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Color Clouds

Colour Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

5h | Food
A male Shama singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Song of Shama: ‘Relieves my deepest griefs!’

3h | Panorama
Photos: The Nest

The Nest: A multi-cuisine restaurant with a homely atmosphere

7h | Food
Illustration: TBS

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

6h | Videos
Potassium salt lowers health hazards

Potassium salt lowers health hazards

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The curse of Jurgen Klopp

9h | Videos
A language that has no word for 'no'

A language that has no word for 'no'

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman