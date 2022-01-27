BNP seeks probe into reported graft in Chandpur’s proposed university

Bangladesh

UNB
27 January, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 07:27 pm

Related News

BNP seeks probe into reported graft in Chandpur’s proposed university

Speaking at a discussion, Fakhrul also urged the government to inform people of the authentic information on the allegation of corruption in Chandpur

UNB
27 January, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 07:27 pm
BNP seeks probe into reported graft in Chandpur’s proposed university

BNP on Thursday sought a proper investigation into the allegation of corruption by the education minister in the land acquisition process for setting up the proposed science and technology university in Chandpur.

"There have been reports in the newspapers on the (graft) of Education Minister Dipu Moni. We clearly demand that this matter be investigated properly," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a discussion, he also urged the government to inform people of the authentic information on the allegation of corruption in Chandpur.

The BNP leader said the price of land has been raised by 20 times to Tk365 crore. "Limitless irregularities are reported from there. We discussed the issue and issued a resolution from the meeting of the standing committee a few days ago."

BNP's Dhaka north and south city units jointly arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club marking 25 January as 'Baksal and black day of annihilating democracy,' commemorating the introduction of one-party rule in the country on this day in 1975.

Fakhrul alleged that corruption is there all around and in all sectors as no action is taken against those involved in plundering and irregularities. 

"The country has been depleted through plundering.  Huge plundering has been there in the health ministry, too. A deal was signed with the Regent Group in presence of the minister, but the positions of the minister and all others remain intact."

Movement  

Fakhrul hinted that they will come up with programmes to resume their movement in due time and urged their party leaders and activists to get ready for it.

"I've become very confident (about the success of our movement) as people came out of home and joined our rallies in Dhaka and different districts and divisional cities. We must come up with such programmes in due time to force the government to step aside," the BNP leader said.

He said Awami League had killed the soul of Bangladesh by introducing Baksal in 1975 by destroying democracy and snatching people's all rights.

The BNP leader said the country's current situation has huge similarities to the Baksal regime. "Baksal has now been restored in a different style undercover of democracy."

"We want to take a vow that we won't allow Baksal anymore in the country. We must restore democracy for the people of the country by putting in our all-out efforts," he said.

Top News

BNP / Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

10h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

11h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka