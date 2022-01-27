BNP seeks probe into reported graft in Chandpur’s proposed university

BNP on Thursday sought a proper investigation into the allegation of corruption by the education minister in the land acquisition process for setting up the proposed science and technology university in Chandpur.

"There have been reports in the newspapers on the (graft) of Education Minister Dipu Moni. We clearly demand that this matter be investigated properly," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a discussion, he also urged the government to inform people of the authentic information on the allegation of corruption in Chandpur.

The BNP leader said the price of land has been raised by 20 times to Tk365 crore. "Limitless irregularities are reported from there. We discussed the issue and issued a resolution from the meeting of the standing committee a few days ago."

BNP's Dhaka north and south city units jointly arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club marking 25 January as 'Baksal and black day of annihilating democracy,' commemorating the introduction of one-party rule in the country on this day in 1975.

Fakhrul alleged that corruption is there all around and in all sectors as no action is taken against those involved in plundering and irregularities.

"The country has been depleted through plundering. Huge plundering has been there in the health ministry, too. A deal was signed with the Regent Group in presence of the minister, but the positions of the minister and all others remain intact."

Movement

Fakhrul hinted that they will come up with programmes to resume their movement in due time and urged their party leaders and activists to get ready for it.

"I've become very confident (about the success of our movement) as people came out of home and joined our rallies in Dhaka and different districts and divisional cities. We must come up with such programmes in due time to force the government to step aside," the BNP leader said.

He said Awami League had killed the soul of Bangladesh by introducing Baksal in 1975 by destroying democracy and snatching people's all rights.

The BNP leader said the country's current situation has huge similarities to the Baksal regime. "Baksal has now been restored in a different style undercover of democracy."

"We want to take a vow that we won't allow Baksal anymore in the country. We must restore democracy for the people of the country by putting in our all-out efforts," he said.