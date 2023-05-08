BNP to make mistake if fails to realise PM's global image: Hasan

Bangladesh

BSS
08 May, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 07:24 pm

Related News

BNP to make mistake if fails to realise PM's global image: Hasan

BSS
08 May, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 07:24 pm
BNP to make mistake if fails to realise PM&#039;s global image: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said BNP would make mistake if they fail to realize the image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the global arena and its huge support to her government.

"BNP surly could realize where is the image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the global arena and their support to her government. If BNP fails to understand that, then they would make mistake," he said, adding the Premier's tri-nation visit was very successful.

The minister said these while exchanging views with journalists on contemporary issues at the conference room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.

Hasan said the Prime Minister went Japan on a state visit and agreements of 30 billions of Yen were signed for different projects. The World Bank (WB) invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the global bank wants to extend its assistance realizing its mistake of withdrawing financing from the Padma Bridge Project, he added.

Pointing out the PM's joining to coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom and her meeting with the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Hasan said the British PM praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina terming her as a 'successful economic leader' and inspiration to him (Sunak).

"The UK premier said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is an idol of his two daughters. Many world leaders including former prime minister of the UK, foreign minister and Commonwealth secretary general met with her (Sheikh Hasina)," the minister said.

During the visit, the Bangladesh premier also expressed her firm conviction to hold free and fair elections acceptable to global community, inviting the foreign observers to oversee the polls, Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, mentioned.

On the other hand, he said, BNP declares to resist the polls. The declaration of resisting polls or boycotting the elections is equal to resist the democracy, he added.

In fact, BNP doesn't want democracy in the country and they want to catch fish in muddle water. BNP can boycott the polls, but there is no scope to stop the elections. The countrymen don't allow them to do it, he added.

Replying to a query, the minister said they want a participatory election where all political parties including BNP will take part. In fact, BNP wants such a system in which they can get assurance of going to power, he added.

He said the partners of BNP are now discussing about the sits which means the partners want to take part in the polls.

Hasan said the elections will be held under the Election Commission as per the constitution like other democratic countries.

Replying to another query over Dr Yunus issue, he said, "With due respect to Dr Yunus, I would like to say that he is a Nobel Laureate and the labourers filed case against him for violating labour laws. Those allegations are serious and very regrettable. In fact, those are tarnishing the image of the Nobel Prize and make it questionable.

The minister hoped that the issue will be solved by paying the dues before the case is settled.

Top News

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

7h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

8h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

10h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

1h | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

4h | TBS World
Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

1h | TBS Stories
What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46