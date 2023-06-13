BNP leader Salahuddin gets travel pass, has to return to Bangladesh within 3 months

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 02:23 pm

Related News

BNP leader Salahuddin gets travel pass, has to return to Bangladesh within 3 months

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 02:23 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Former state minister and BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, detained on charges of trespassing into India, received a travel permit or travel pass on Monday.  

According to the conditions of this travel pass, he has to return to Bangladesh within the next three months, Salahuddin told Prothom Alo over phone on Tuesday.

He said, the Bangladesh High Commission in Guwahati informed him about the travel pass on Monday and it reached his hands on Tuesday.

Earlier on 8 May, Salahuddin applied to the Indian state of Assam for permission to travel. He said in the application that he has been stuck in India since 2015. He has already been acquitted in the trespassing case against him.

Salahuddin Ahmed went "missing" on the night of 10 March 2015. At that time, his family alleged that he was picked up by law enforcement officials from Uttara sector-3 of the capital. However, the law enforcement agencies rejected the allegation.

After remaining missing for around two months, Salahuddin was found in Shillong, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya on 11 May 2015.

He was arrested for entering India without any valid documents. A case was filed against him under the Foreigners Act. Later, Shillong police pressed charges against him in the case.

The trial ended on 13 August 2018, after nearly three and a half years of litigation.

Earlier on 26 October 2018, the court of the first class judicial magistrate, DG Kharshiing, acquitted Salahuddin Ahmed in the case and asked the state government to take necessary steps for his immediate repatriation.

Later, the Indian government appealed against the verdict. However, the appeal was scrapped and the Appellate Division of the Shillong Judge Court of India, gave the verdict that there is no longer any obstacle for Salahuddin Ahmed to return to Bangladesh.

Top News

India / detained / BNP leader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

44m | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

44m | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

19h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

1d | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

3d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'