BNP leader Ishraque Hossain arrested during protest

Police have arrested BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, son of former Dhaka city mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, from the capital's Motijheel area.

He was arrested around 11:30am on Wednesday while distributing leaflets in Dhaka's Motijheel during a protest against the price hike of daily commodities.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Motijheel Zone Deputy Commissioner Enamul Haque Mithu said, "Ishraque is also accused in an arson case filed over setting a car on fire in 2020."

He was at first taken to Motijheel police station and is now being taken to court, added the deputy commissioner.

Ishraque Hossain is a member of BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan South Committee. He was a mayoral candidate in the Dhaka South City Corporation election representing BNP.