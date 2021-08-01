BNP expresses concern over surge of Delta variant

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 02:53 pm

The government has made no effort to improve the situation in the district hospitals, the meeting alleged.

The National Standing Committee of BNP has expressed concerns about the worsening trend of Delta variant of coronavirus across the country.

A statement signed by the General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, read that the virtual meeting was held on Saturday at 3.30 pm chaired by the Acting Chairman of BNP, Tarique Rahman.

Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Convener of the Corona Committee and a member of the National Standing Committee, briefed the meeting about the Covid situation and the progress of various programmes adopted by the BNP.

At the meeting, deep concern was expressed over the rapid increase in the Delta variant infection rate.

The meeting blamed the Department of Health and said that it has been utterly failing with the coronavirus test, which has resulted in inaccurate information being disseminated to the people of the country.

The government has made no effort to improve the situation in the district hospitals, the meeting alleged.

On the other hand, the situation has become more complicated as the outbreak of dengue has increased at an alarming rate.

The meeting immediately called on the government to take effective measures to change the situation.

The meeting said the government has so far failed to provide the public with a precise road map for the collection, storage and distribution of the required number of vaccines for all citizens.

The meeting also called the statements of the health minister ridiculous.

Apart from these, the meeting also talked about the lockdown calling it unplanned.

The meeting felt that the government was taking all these suicidal decisions due to incompetence, corruption and extreme lack of sincerity. The government should resign with all the responsibility for the extreme failure to deal with the coronavirus situation, demanded the meeting.

