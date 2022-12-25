BNP claims 37 lakh partymen facing political cases

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain has said cases have been filed against some 37 lakh leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) so far.

"The government has so far filed over 100,000 cases against about 37 lakh BNP leaders and activists to suppress our voices," he said at a memorial ceremony at the National Press Club on Sunday (25 December), marking the death anniversary of former Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and National Press Club Riazuddin Ahmed.

"In order to remain in power," he continued, "This government has made over 600 BNP activists victims of enforced disappearances. Thousands of activists have fallen prey to extra judicial killings."

The veteran BNP leader also remarked that the freedom of journalists no longer exists due to the absence of democracy in the country and that democracy is evident when there is practice of free press.

The country's political and social environment, and the economic sectors have all been compromised, he added.

"Bangladesh must be protected from all this destruction. And the only way to do so is to remove those who have been in power for over a decade by force and by stealing votes," added the BNP leader.

Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain further said that the BNP announced its 10-point charter of demands to save democracy in the country.

