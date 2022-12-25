BNP claims 37 lakh partymen facing political cases

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
25 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 05:27 pm

Related News

BNP claims 37 lakh partymen facing political cases

TBS Report 
25 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 05:27 pm
BNP claims 37 lakh partymen facing political cases

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain has said cases have been filed against some 37 lakh leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) so far.

"The government has so far filed over 100,000 cases against about 37 lakh BNP leaders and activists to suppress our voices," he said at a memorial ceremony at the National Press Club on Sunday (25 December), marking the death anniversary of former Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and National Press Club Riazuddin Ahmed.

"In order to remain in power," he continued, "This government has made over 600 BNP activists victims of enforced disappearances. Thousands of activists have fallen prey to extra judicial killings."

The veteran BNP leader also remarked that the freedom of journalists no longer exists due to the absence of democracy in the country and that democracy is evident when there is practice of free press. 

The country's political and social environment, and the economic sectors have all been compromised, he added.

"Bangladesh must be protected from all this destruction. And the only way to do so is to remove those who have been in power for over a decade by force and by stealing votes," added the BNP leader.

Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain further said that the BNP announced its 10-point charter of demands to save democracy in the country.
 

Top News

BNP / case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emdad Hoque. Sketch: TBS

Emdad Hoque: The man who wore his 'mission' on his sleeve

4h | Mode
Aneeka Bushra’s never-ending experiments and fusion looks have made her a standout. Photo: Courtesy

Splendor by Aneeka Bushra: Where brides embrace fantasy, tradition and their natural beauty

7h | Mode
There was the imagination at play --- of hundreds of Christmas trees lighting up the cold, desolate streets of the world. Photo: Reuters

On Christmas, that Shining City on the Hill...

9h | Panorama
These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Local wells show promise, may greatly reduce costly spot LNG dependence

Local wells show promise, may greatly reduce costly spot LNG dependence

37m | TBS Insight
World’s The biggest goldfish caught!

World’s The biggest goldfish caught!

3h | TBS Stories
FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

19h | TBS SPORTS
Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain