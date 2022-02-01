BNP Chairperson Khaleda to return from hospital today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 12:53 pm

Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will return home today after 81 days of undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.

She will return to her Gulshan residence "Firoza" from Evercare Hospital after 6pm on Tuesday (February 1), said Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP chairperson's media wing.

Her physical condition is much better now, says party leaders and officials.

Khaleda, the 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November last year, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

She was taken to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) the next day as her condition deteriorated.

On 28 November, members of Khaleda Zia's medical team told a news conference that she (Khaleda Zia) was suffering from liver cirrhosis. She is bleeding and needs to be taken abroad for better treatment.

However, the government has not reached a positive decision in this regard.

The BNP chief was transferred from CCU to a cabin on the night of 9 January after her condition improved a little.

Then on the afternoon of 22 January, Khaleda Zia underwent several tests including ultrasonography, ECG, blood-sugar, sodium, haemoglobin, stool, urine and Covid-19. Some improvement was observed from the test results.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.

She is still facing at least 36 ongoing lawsuits.

