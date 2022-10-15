Blast in CAR: 3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers laid to rest

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:05 pm

Three Bangladeshi peacekeepers, who were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on a convoy of the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR), were laid to rest on Saturday, with full military honours.

Prior to that, the namaz-e janaza of Jashim Uddin, Jahangir Alam, and Sharif Hossain, was held at Army aviation hangar in the Dhaka cantonment, the ISPR said in a press release.

Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, senior army officials and other officials attended the namaz-e janaza.

During the time, the Army chief paid last tribute to the deceased peacekeepers, by placing floral wreaths.

Later, their bodies were flown to their respective village homes in Brahmanbaria, Sirajganj and Nilphamari district.

The dead bodies of the three peacekeepers reached Dhaka on Friday.

Three Bangladeshi peacekeepers have been killed and another injured in a roadside bomb blast in Central African Republic.  

The blast occurred when a vehicle carrying the Bangladeshi peacekeepers was crossing the Kaita area at 8.35pm (local time) on 3 October (1.35am Bangladesh time on 4 October.

A total of 129 officers of Bangladesh Army so far made supreme sacrifices in UN peacekeeping missions.

