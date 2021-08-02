BINA gets IAEA outstanding achievement award 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 09:29 pm

BINA Chief Scientific Officer Dr Shamsun Nahar Begum has also been honoured with the “Women in Plant Mutation Breeding Awards”

Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA) has received the "Outstanding Achievement Awards" of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

BINA Chief Scientific Officer Dr Shamsun Nahar Begum has also been honoured with the "Women in Plant Mutation Breeding Awards", says an Agriculture Ministry press release on Monday.

BINA, a research organisation under the Ministry of Agriculture, got the recognition for its contribution in plant mutation breeding and related biotechnology. 

The award will be formally conferred to BINA during the 65th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna in September.

BINA has harnessed the nuclear technology to develop high-yielding crop varieties and at the same time has developed various crop breeds that can adapt to any given hostile environmental conditions.

