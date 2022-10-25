IAEA preparing to inspect two sites in Ukraine over 'dirty bomb' claims

World+Biz

Reuters
25 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:10 am

Related News

IAEA preparing to inspect two sites in Ukraine over 'dirty bomb' claims

Reuters
25 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:10 am
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at their headquarters during a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at their headquarters during a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The UN nuclear watchdog is preparing to send inspectors in the coming days to two Ukrainian sites at Kyiv's request, it said on Monday, in an apparent reaction to Russian claims that Ukraine could deploy a so-called dirty bomb, which Ukraine denies.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's announcement followed statements by a senior Russian officer that two institutes in Ukraine linked to the nuclear industry were engaged in preparations to produce such a bomb. "Dirty bombs" are laced with nuclear material.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is aware of statements made by the Russian Federation on Sunday about alleged activities at two nuclear locations in Ukraine," the IAEA said in a statement, adding that both were already subject to its inspections and one was inspected a month ago.

"The IAEA is preparing to visit the locations in the coming days. The purpose of the safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and material," it added.

Russian media quoted Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, as telling a briefing: "According to the information we have, two organisations in Ukraine are under concrete instructions to create a so-called dirty bomb."

Russia's state news agency RIA had earlier identified what it said were the two sites involved in the operation -- the Eastern Mineral Enrichment Plant in central Dnipropetrovsk region and the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv.

The IAEA statement did not refer to either facility. But it quoted IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi as saying that the agency had "inspected one of these locations one month ago and all our findings were consistent with Ukraine's safeguards declarations.

"No undeclared nuclear activities or material were found there."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted earlier in the day that he had spoken to Grossi and urged him to "send experts to peaceful facilities in Ukraine which Russia deceitfully claims to be developing a "dirty bomb." He agreed."

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) / dirty bomb / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

25m | Panorama
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

21h | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

22h | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

5m | Videos
Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

3h | Videos
Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

3h | Videos
Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka