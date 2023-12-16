Biman inaugurates Dhaka to Chennai flight

Bangladesh Biman has inaugurated a direct flight on the Dhaka-Chennai route.

To commemorate Victory Day, a program was organised at Dhaka airport on Saturday (16 December). Biman flights will depart from Dhaka to Chennai every Saturday, Monday, and Thursday at 12:50 pm.

On the same day, the return flight from Chennai starts at 4:15pm local time.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Aviation and Tourism, Biman Bangladesh, and the Indian High Commission.

"It's a much demanded route for Bangladeshi nationals to India and we have decided to operate three weekly flights on Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka route," Biman Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiul Azim told journalists.

The Biman chief said this is part of the national flag carrier's route extension plan, as Biman recently commenced a direct flight to Narita in Japan and resumed flight operations to Guangzhou in China.

Many medical tourists from Bangladesh travel to Chennai, India, every year for treatment. Currently, US-Bangla Airlines operates flights on this route among local airlines.