Biman inaugurates Dhaka to Chennai flight

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 02:01 pm

Related News

Biman inaugurates Dhaka to Chennai flight

Biman flights will depart from Dhaka to Chennai every Saturday, Monday, and Thursday at 12:50 pm

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 02:01 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Biman has inaugurated a direct flight on the Dhaka-Chennai route.

To commemorate Victory Day, a program was organised at Dhaka airport on Saturday (16 December). Biman flights will depart from Dhaka to Chennai every Saturday, Monday, and Thursday at 12:50 pm.

On the same day, the return flight from Chennai starts at 4:15pm local time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Aviation and Tourism, Biman Bangladesh, and the Indian High Commission.

"It's a much demanded route for Bangladeshi nationals to India and we have decided to operate three weekly flights on Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka route," Biman Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiul Azim told journalists.

The Biman chief said this is part of the national flag carrier's route extension plan, as Biman recently commenced a direct flight to Narita in Japan and resumed flight operations to Guangzhou in China.

Many medical tourists from Bangladesh travel to Chennai, India, every year for treatment. Currently, US-Bangla Airlines operates flights on this route among local airlines.

Top News / Aviation

Bangladesh Biman / Biman / Dhaka-Chennai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

6h | Panorama
The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

1d | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

1d | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in many economic indicators

Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in many economic indicators

2h | TBS Stories
Speculation is not a crime

Speculation is not a crime

2h | TBS Markets
Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

1d | TBS Stories