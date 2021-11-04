BIDA training on workplace safety held

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 10:06 pm

To ensure a safe working environment, including infrastructure and fire accident prevention, a training session was held at the World Trade Centre in Chattogram on Thursday.

Presided over by M Yessin, director general of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), the programme was addressed by the chief guest, divisional commissioner M Kamrul Hasan, and Nasir Uddin Ahmed, director general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), M Mahbubul Alam, president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Sayed Nazrul Islam, first vice president of BGMEA, and Gazi M Shahidullah, director of BKMEA, who were special guests, at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall, said a press release.

An integrated inspection team led by the Bida and the DIFE will inspect 550 factories and establishments in Chattogram to ensure a safe working environment, including addressing infrastructure and fire accident prevention. The inspection will commence this month.

Each team has representatives from 13 organisations – the district administration, DIFE, the Fire Service, the Department of Environment, the Office of the Chief Inspector of Boilers, power and gas distribution companies, the Explosives Department, the Public Works Department, the Department of Architecture, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, and Bida.  

