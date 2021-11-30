BGMEA President pays tribute to late mayor Annisul Huq

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan paid tribute to former Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Annisul Huq on his fourth death anniversary today (30 November, 2021).

Faruque Hassan showed his deep respect to the visionary leader by placing wreath at his grave at Banani in Dhaka.

He also prayed for the departed soul seeking his eternal peace.

Annisul Huq is deeply admired and remembered for his great contributions to society and the business arena.

The late mayor led an eventful life. Starting career as a television presenter he became a successful entrepreneur whose business interest spanned over readymade garment to power generation to information technology to real estate to agro-based industry and to media.

Annisul Huq was president of several apex bodies including Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federation of the Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association (BIPPA).