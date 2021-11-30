BGMEA President pays tribute to late mayor Annisul Huq

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 06:52 pm

Related News

BGMEA President pays tribute to late mayor Annisul Huq

Faruque Hassan showed his deep respect to the visionary leader by placing wreath at his grave at Banani in Dhaka

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 06:52 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan paid tribute to former Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Annisul Huq on his fourth death anniversary today (30 November, 2021).

Faruque Hassan showed his deep respect to the visionary leader by placing wreath at his grave at Banani in Dhaka. 

He also prayed for the departed soul seeking his eternal peace.

Annisul Huq is deeply admired and remembered for his great contributions to society and the business arena.

The late mayor led an eventful life. Starting career as a television presenter he became a successful entrepreneur whose business interest spanned over readymade garment to power generation to information technology to real estate to agro-based industry and to media.

Annisul Huq was president of several apex bodies including Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federation of the Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association (BIPPA).

Mayor Annisul Huq / BGMEA President Faruque Hassan / Tribute

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

8h | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

9h | Brands
ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

8h | Panorama
Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

1d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

1d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

4
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says