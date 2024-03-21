Remembering Chester Bennington: An icon of a generation

I'm glad that I was exposed to Linkin Park in the mid 2000's and it was because of my elder brother.

Ever since, I have been forever grateful to Chester and to Linkin Park for the gifts they gave to their fans around the world.

So, here's to Chester! On the occasion of what would have been his 48th birthday on 20 March this year, we celebrate Chester, a friend, a father, the charismatic frontman of Linkin Park who left an indelible mark on the world with his powerful voice, raw emotion, and profound lyrics.

His untimely passing in 2017 shook the music industry and left millions of fans mourning the loss of a true musical legend.

And it was no different for me and my brother as we both broke down in tears and could not comprehend when we first got to know about his death and what hurt like hell was that it wasn't due to any accident.

His haunting screams and soulful melodies spoke to a generation grappling with pain, loneliness, and the complexities of modern life.

The more mature I got, the more life happened to me, the more I could relate to the words Chester screamed in his songs.

He had a unique way of articulating feelings of alienation, despair, and hope, making his music a source of solace and sense of belonging for many.

I listen to music every single day I breathe and there will be at least 2-3 tracks from Linkin Park on my playlist.

I have the 20th Anniversary Edition of Hybrid Theory on my phone which includes the originals, different renditions, demos, remixes, EPs and reanimation from the original album.

My brother had an early influence on rap like Mike Shinoda and DJ like Joe Hahn.

On the other hand, my inspiration to become a drummer started when I listened to Rob Bourdon.

To this day, we feel the same adrenaline rush we ever did whenever we jam to LP tracks. I can't even begin to describe this feeling!

Beyond his musical talents, Chester was known for his generosity and compassion. He used his platform to advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention, sharing his own struggles openly to encourage others to seek help and support.

His honesty and vulnerability inspired countless individuals to confront their own challenges and seek healing.

But what happened to him at the end? Was no one actually there for him the way he was there for all of us?

It's all a nightmare to me and my brother and to many more around the world.

"Who cares if one more light goes out?

In the sky of a million stars

It flickers, flickers

Who cares when someone's time runs out?

If a moment is all we are

We're quicker, quicker

Who cares if one more light goes out?

Well I do…"

His love for his children was evident in his interviews and interactions with fans, showing a softer side to the man whose voice could shake arenas.

Linkin Park's music became the soundtrack to a generation, blending rock, rap, and electronic elements to create a sound that was uniquely their own. Chester's collaboration with bandmates Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, and Joe Hahn produced iconic albums like "Hybrid Theory," "Meteora," and "Minutes to Midnight," solidifying their place in music history.

Even in his absence, Chester's legacy endures. His voice continues to echo through the speakers, reminding us of the power of music to heal, to inspire, and to unite. His influence can be heard in countless artists who credit him as a source of inspiration, and his spirit lives on in the hearts of those who loved him.

He remains a symbol of strength, resilience, and the enduring power of music to transcend pain and connect us all. As we remember him, we celebrate his life, his music, and the light he brought into the world.

Your voice will echo through eternity and build strong bonds like it did between me and my brother as we grew older together.

We love you Chester, and we sure as hell miss you.