BGB-BSF for simultaneous coordinated patrols

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
16 November, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 08:58 am

The two border forces have also decided to enhance info-sharing to prevent trans-border crimes

UNB file photo
UNB file photo

The Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB and its Indian counterpart Border Security Force (BSF) have agreed to undertake simultaneous coordinated patrols.

The initiative will be implemented during both day and night, along the border shared by the two countries, reports Indian English daily The Telegraph.

The decision was taken during the Border Coordination Conference between region commanders of BGB inspectors general of BSF which began on Sunday evening and will conclude today (16 November) in Kolkata.

The two border forces also decided to enhance information-sharing to check trans-border crimes.

"During the meeting, both sides shared their agenda points. The matter related to a coordinated border management plan was also discussed which included simultaneous coordinated patrols both during day and night, sharing of intelligence, identification of vulnerable areas and increased frequency of meetings at all levels," a press statement issued by the BSF was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Various issues of mutual interest for effective border management were taken up during the meeting, the statement added.

"The discussion included joint efforts against trans-border crime and measures to check illegal cross-border movement," it said.

To put things into perspective, Bangladesh and West Bengal share a 2,216.7km-long border.
 

Comments

