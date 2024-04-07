BFUJ demands proper facilities for journalists working on Eid holidays

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) today demanded proper facilities for the television and online journalists working during the Eid holiday.

In a statement, BFUJ President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad said though the newspapers are closed for six days, television and online media will remain open during the vacation of Eid-ul Fitr.

They demanded that those who have not yet received their salary and bonus be paid by Monday (8 April).