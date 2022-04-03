If Media Employees Bill is passed, journalists will face deep crisis: BFUJ

Bangladesh

BSS
03 April, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 08:40 pm

Related News

If Media Employees Bill is passed, journalists will face deep crisis: BFUJ

BSS
03 April, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 08:40 pm
If Media Employees Bill is passed, journalists will face deep crisis: BFUJ

Leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) said if the Mass Media Employees (Services Conditions) Bill 2022 is passed in Parliament, the journalist community will fall in deep crisis and uncertainty.

The BFUJ came up with the observation at a meeting of the executive committee held on Friday.

Leaders of the journalists' union urged the Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting to rectify the bill by holding talks with the journalist community and journalist unions for passing the bill in Parliament.

BFUJ President Omar Faruque chaired the meeting moderated by its Secretary General Dip Azad, said a press release today.

BFUJ former President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, BFUJ Vice-President Madhusudan Mondal, Treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal, leaders Sebika Rani, Angur Nahar Monty, Abdus Salam, Amir Hossain Smith, Ataul Karim Khokon, Mir Golam Mustafa, Mohammad Ali, M Shamsul Islam, Abu Taher, Zahed Sarwar Sohel, Rafiqul Islam, Tanzimul Haque, JM Rouf, Afroja Akhter Dew, HR Tuhin, Md Wahedul Alam Artist, Rashed Ripon and Hedayet Hossain Mollah attended the meeting, among others.

The BFUJ leaders said placing the bill in Parliament without holding talks with unions of journalists is unacceptable.

In the bill, most of the existing facilities of journalists have been reduced to less than half, they said.

Top News

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) / Mass Media Employees Act / bill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

9h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

11h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

11h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

32m | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

1h | Videos
Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

1h | Videos
Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online