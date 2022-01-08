Mass Media Employees (Conditions of Service) Act must be rational: BFUJ

Bangladesh

BSS
08 January, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:05 pm

Related News

Mass Media Employees (Conditions of Service) Act must be rational: BFUJ

BSS
08 January, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:05 pm
Mass Media Employees (Conditions of Service) Act must be rational: BFUJ

Leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) on Saturday said 'Mass Media Employees (Conditions of Service) Act' must be judicious and rational.

In a statement issued by BFUJ President Omar Faruque and acting Secretary General Sheikh Mamunur Rashid said that it has learned from various sources that many of the existing facilities and benefits of the journalists have been curtailed to half in the proposed law which is absolutely unacceptable and inhumane.

The BFUJ leaders also said that the facilities given to the journalists in the 70's and 80's were very low compared to other professionals of the country.

 At the present economic condition of the country, people of different professions are enjoying many enhanced benefits and facilities, they said, adding that the original recommendations of the 9th Wage Board ensured two gratuities for journalists in a year but the Cabinet Committee on Wage Board proposed one gratuity in it.

The recommendation of the three-member cabinet committee caused a negative reaction in the journalists' community, they said adding that there is no provision of reduction of facilities and benefits in such situation.

If the law is passed by the parliament with proposed recommendations cutting existing facilities, the financial security and social status of the journalists would be downgraded, they added.

The leaders called upon the government to consider all logical and justified demands of the journalists before finalizing the law.

Top News

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) / Mass Media Employees Act

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

13h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

13h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

6h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

9h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

9h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka