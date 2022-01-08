Mass Media Employees (Conditions of Service) Act must be rational: BFUJ

Leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) on Saturday said 'Mass Media Employees (Conditions of Service) Act' must be judicious and rational.

In a statement issued by BFUJ President Omar Faruque and acting Secretary General Sheikh Mamunur Rashid said that it has learned from various sources that many of the existing facilities and benefits of the journalists have been curtailed to half in the proposed law which is absolutely unacceptable and inhumane.

The BFUJ leaders also said that the facilities given to the journalists in the 70's and 80's were very low compared to other professionals of the country.

At the present economic condition of the country, people of different professions are enjoying many enhanced benefits and facilities, they said, adding that the original recommendations of the 9th Wage Board ensured two gratuities for journalists in a year but the Cabinet Committee on Wage Board proposed one gratuity in it.

The recommendation of the three-member cabinet committee caused a negative reaction in the journalists' community, they said adding that there is no provision of reduction of facilities and benefits in such situation.

If the law is passed by the parliament with proposed recommendations cutting existing facilities, the financial security and social status of the journalists would be downgraded, they added.

The leaders called upon the government to consider all logical and justified demands of the journalists before finalizing the law.