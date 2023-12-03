4 journos killed, 292 others harassed so far this year: BFUJ

At least four journalists were killed, and 292 others fell victim to attacks, lawsuits, arrests, torture, threats, and other forms of aggression in the first 11 months of this year.

Among them, four journos were killed in January, June, September, and October. Four others faced unnatural death.

The Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Monitoring Committee, which keeps an eye on the country's top newspapers and leading online news portals, has obtained this picture of journalist oppression.

According to a BFUJ report published today (3 December), a record number of 48 journalists were harassed in July, and the second highest, 43, were victims of oppression in August.

In March, 40 journalists faced oppression.

In other months, 18 journalists were harassed in January, 25 in February, 24 in April, 14 in May, 29 in June, 15 in September, 34 in October, and the least 6 in November.

The list of harassed journalists includes editors of leading newspapers, many of whom have been accused and arrested under the Digital Security Act (currently Cyber Security Act), the BFUJ report says.

Eight of the journalists have had to serve prison sentences during these eleven months.

Professor Shamsul Huda Liton, the Kapasia correspondent of Daily Inqilab and leader of the Journalist Union Gazipur, is still imprisoned.

In the first six months of 2023 (January to June), a total of 150 journalists were harassed, including two getting murdered.

In July, a record number of 35 journalists faced attacks and oppression while on duty, with 13 getting lawsuits against them. Nine of them had cases filed under the Digital Security Act against them.

One was arrested and jailed. In July, the highest number of 48 journalists were harassed in various ways.

According to the BFUJ report, 43 journalists were victims of attacks, lawsuits, arrests, sentences, and warrants in August.

Among them, 22 were physically attacked, 7 of whom were seriously injured.

The same month also witnessed the arrest of a journalist, sentencing of two editors, arrest warrants against two journalists, and 13 more getting lawsuits against them.

A campus journalist was expelled from the university, and a media personality faced harassment through financial scrutiny.

Additionally, 13 received legal notices threatening lawsuits, the BFUJ report says.

On 20 September, a female journalist named Sahara was killed in Netrokona while chasing a sugar-smuggling truck.

In the same month, 15 more journalists were victims of various forms of aggression. Notable incidents include the brutal assault of Prothom Alo's Chittagong University correspondent, Mosharraf Shah, by the Chhatra League, resulting in a burst eardrum.

According to BFUJ, the cruel torture of a journalist named Saddam in Jhenaidah and the torture of four journalists in Trishal were also reported in September.